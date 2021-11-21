BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $146.55 Million

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Over the last week, BSCPAD has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. BSCPAD has a market cap of $146.55 million and approximately $10.10 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCPAD coin can currently be purchased for about $2.03 or 0.00003399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,344,249 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

