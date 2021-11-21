C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the October 14th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBNT opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.24. C-Bond Systems has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut C-Bond Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

C-Bond Systems, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and manufacture of patented C-Bond technology. C-Bond is a water-based, non-toxic, nanotechnology designed for improving the integrity and performance of window film-to-glass products. The company was founded on November 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

