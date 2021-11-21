Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.80-$3.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.40. Caleres also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.800-$3.900 EPS.

CAL stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,141,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,207. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Caleres has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.97 and a beta of 2.59.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.44. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $784.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Caleres will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Caleres’s payout ratio is -46.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on CAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caleres from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $70,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $225,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,924 shares of company stock valued at $2,647,722. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caleres stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.31% of Caleres worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.