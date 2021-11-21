California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.47 Million Stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cowen were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cowen by 90.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cowen by 59.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cowen in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Cowen stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. Cowen Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.93 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.13.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $359.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

