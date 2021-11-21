California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,015,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,931,000 after acquiring an additional 54,885 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 30.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 574,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,946,000 after acquiring an additional 135,352 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,280,000 after acquiring an additional 22,265 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,188,000 after acquiring an additional 16,904 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HURN opened at $49.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 0.83. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $61.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $224.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,692,541.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

