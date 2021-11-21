California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,804 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,967 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the second quarter worth $91,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 19.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

GCP stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.36. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 93.76 and a beta of 0.87.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $249.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GCP shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

GCP Applied Technologies Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

