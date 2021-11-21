California State Teachers Retirement System Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 80,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Vuzix as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vuzix by 107.4% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,322,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vuzix by 291.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,977,000 after buying an additional 2,921,436 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vuzix by 19.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,940,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,955,000 after buying an additional 474,396 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vuzix by 118.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after buying an additional 515,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vuzix by 537.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 588,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after buying an additional 496,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VUZI opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $829.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 2.36. Vuzix Co. has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.15.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 191.37% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

