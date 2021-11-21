California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of The Pennant Group worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,335,000 after buying an additional 58,317 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 976.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 58,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 52,931 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 125.0% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 72.6% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 6,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 34.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNTG. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Pennant Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $22.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $69.56. The firm has a market cap of $641.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.66 and a beta of 2.37.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $111.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.06 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

