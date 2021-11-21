Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$953,911.80 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total transaction of C$953,911.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,706,671.35.

William Robert Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, William Robert Peterson sold 20,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.64, for a total transaction of C$992,798.00.

TSE CNQ opened at C$51.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$49.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.79. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of C$27.63 and a 12 month high of C$55.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.31.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$53.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$57.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$54.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.69.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

