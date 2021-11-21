Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$953,911.80 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total transaction of C$953,911.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,706,671.35.
William Robert Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 8th, William Robert Peterson sold 20,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.64, for a total transaction of C$992,798.00.
TSE CNQ opened at C$51.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$49.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.79. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of C$27.63 and a 12 month high of C$55.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.31.
About Canadian Natural Resources
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.
