Capitalg 2014 Lp Sells 2,245 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,245 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $87,599.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Capitalg 2014 Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00.

GOOG opened at $2,999.05 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,699.00 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00. The company has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,856.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,693.43.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

