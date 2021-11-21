CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 2,127 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in NatWest Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in NatWest Group in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in NatWest Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. NatWest Group plc has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.38.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 20.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWG shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.79.

NatWest Group Profile

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

