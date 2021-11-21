Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 435.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 996 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 152.5% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $182.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $242.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

