Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Takes $31,000 Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,866,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Upstart by 791.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Upstart by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,672,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,839,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $206.97 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $401.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 258.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $311.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.40.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 484,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.62, for a total transaction of $98,149,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $2,980,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,288,667 shares of company stock valued at $330,884,130 over the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UPST shares. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.55.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

