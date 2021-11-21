CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Short Interest Down 35.1% in October

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 356,500 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the October 14th total of 549,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 157,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NYSE:PRPB opened at $9.88 on Friday. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 82,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 69,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 606,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

