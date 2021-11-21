CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

CDW has raised its dividend by 123.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. CDW has a payout ratio of 23.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CDW to earn $8.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

CDW stock opened at $196.06 on Friday. CDW has a 1 year low of $125.46 and a 1 year high of $203.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.12 and its 200-day moving average is $182.35.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CDW will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $608,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CDW stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of CDW worth $85,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

