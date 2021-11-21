CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,910,000 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the October 14th total of 4,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE CIG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.40. 7,384,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,553,184. CEMIG has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.45.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMIG had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

