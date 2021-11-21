Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 163,700 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the October 14th total of 133,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Central Puerto in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new position in Central Puerto in the third quarter valued at about $1,945,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Central Puerto by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Central Puerto in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Central Puerto by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CEPU opened at $3.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.57 million, a PE ratio of -76.00, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.52. Central Puerto has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

