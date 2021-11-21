CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.07.

CESDF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.85 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of CESDF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.51. 9,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,611. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.1533 per share. This represents a yield of 13.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

