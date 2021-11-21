CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CEVA. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get CEVA alerts:

In related news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $417,759.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in CEVA during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in CEVA in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in CEVA by 33,233.3% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in CEVA in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CEVA in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA stock opened at $48.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -370.69, a P/E/G ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.04. CEVA has a 12 month low of $36.92 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.17.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.05 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CEVA will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.