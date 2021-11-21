Chain Guardians Trading 11.9% Lower This Week (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 21st. Over the last week, Chain Guardians has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. Chain Guardians has a market capitalization of $48.38 million and $2.31 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be bought for $1.37 or 0.00002309 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00047155 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.91 or 0.00219114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00087842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011456 BTC.

About Chain Guardians

CGG is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,373,008 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

