ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 470,200 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the October 14th total of 381,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 154,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

NYSE:ECOM opened at $27.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $811.62 million, a P/E ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 0.75. ChannelAdvisor has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $29.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.70.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.54 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $7,254,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 42.2% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 921,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after purchasing an additional 273,447 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 19.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,353,000 after purchasing an additional 263,065 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 50.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 523,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 175,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 13.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,407,000 after purchasing an additional 167,523 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

