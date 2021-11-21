Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 23,289 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,289 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $5,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,981,000 after acquiring an additional 168,620 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,567,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,437,000 after acquiring an additional 40,063 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 28.8% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 988,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after acquiring an additional 221,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 14.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after acquiring an additional 72,536 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 41.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 357,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after acquiring an additional 103,998 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APEI stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $443.22 million, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.19. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

