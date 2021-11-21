Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 682,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of BrightSpire Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRSP. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRSP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 192.55% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is presently -35.36%.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

