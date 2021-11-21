Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 33.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,044 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jamf were worth $6,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Jamf by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 687,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,075,000 after purchasing an additional 248,930 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jamf by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 297,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 79,374 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Jamf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Jamf by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 975,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,739,000 after purchasing an additional 29,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Jamf by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 792,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,598,000 after purchasing an additional 240,226 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JAMF opened at $31.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.75.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01.

Several analysts have recently commented on JAMF shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In related news, CFO Jill Putman sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jason Wudi sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $89,692.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,019,405 shares of company stock worth $302,382,215.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

