Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $5.92 Million Holdings in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 773,115 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,478 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.60% of SFL worth $5,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SFL by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,108,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,733,000 after acquiring an additional 228,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SFL by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,240,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,093,000 after purchasing an additional 128,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SFL by 22.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 217,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SFL by 54.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,129,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 399,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in SFL by 489.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 894,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

SFL stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.00. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $9.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.93.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -74.07%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SFL. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SFL from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SFL currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

