Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $6.12 Million Stock Position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,701 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.61% of First Foundation worth $6,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FFWM. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Foundation by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,978,000 after purchasing an additional 190,419 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in First Foundation by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,085,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after purchasing an additional 505,668 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in First Foundation by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its position in First Foundation by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 28,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Foundation by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh sold 4,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $102,679.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,396 shares of company stock worth $986,590. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $28.06 on Friday. First Foundation Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.41.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 35.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

