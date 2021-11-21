Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,559 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.9% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $39,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.65.

CVX opened at $111.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $215.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $83.53 and a 52 week high of $118.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.77.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $3,097,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,651 shares of company stock worth $37,293,688 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

