Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Trimmed by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $111.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.77. The company has a market cap of $215.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.53 and a fifty-two week high of $118.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

A number of analysts have commented on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.65.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $3,097,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,651 shares of company stock worth $37,293,688 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

