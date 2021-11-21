Chia Network Price Hits $143.64 on Top Exchanges (XCH)

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Chia Network coin can currently be bought for about $143.64 or 0.00241410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chia Network has a total market cap of $336.96 million and $17.00 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chia Network has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00070146 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00074598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00090549 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,337.88 or 0.07290445 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59,476.50 or 0.99959061 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Chia Network Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,345,837 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chia Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

