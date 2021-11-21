Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 306,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,249 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Chinook Therapeutics were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,470,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,390,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,636,000 after acquiring an additional 185,043 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,170,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,185,000 after acquiring an additional 272,952 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,532,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,736,000 after acquiring an additional 172,669 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

KDNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $21.68. The stock has a market cap of $725.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of -0.04.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.12. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,190.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. On average, analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $67,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vii, L sold 510,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $7,140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,952,981. 29.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.