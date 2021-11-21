CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 791,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,063 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $14,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIXX. Barclays PLC increased its stake in CI Financial by 44.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CI Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,279,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,514,000 after acquiring an additional 102,120 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in CI Financial by 706.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter valued at about $740,000. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIXX opened at $23.62 on Friday. CI Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion and a PE ratio of 15.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1447 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their target price on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins increased their target price on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

