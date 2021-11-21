Cigna (NYSE:CI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $20.350-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $172 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.50 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CI. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $265.77.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $8.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.51. 2,981,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,514. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna has a 12 month low of $190.88 and a 12 month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 20.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.81%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

