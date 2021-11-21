Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,251,500 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the October 14th total of 912,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 266.3 days.

Shares of Cineplex stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.27. Cineplex has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Several research firms recently commented on CPXGF. TD Securities cut their price target on Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also engages in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema media, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers.

