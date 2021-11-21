Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Short Interest Up 39.5% in October

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the October 14th total of 11,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINR. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ciner Resources by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ciner Resources by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Ciner Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ciner Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

CINR opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $362.63 million, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30. Ciner Resources has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Ciner Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.24%.

Ciner Resources Company Profile

Ciner Resources LP engages in the production of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

