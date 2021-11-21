CION Invt (NYSE:CION) Sets New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

CION Invt Corp (NYSE:CION) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

Specifically, insider Stephen Roman bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.32 per share, with a total value of $39,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CION Invt in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company.

CION Invt (NYSE:CION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

CION Invt Company Profile (NYSE:CION)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION Investment Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

