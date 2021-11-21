Citadel Advisors LLC Has $5.83 Million Stake in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,909 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Foresight Acquisition were worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter worth $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Foresight Acquisition during the second quarter worth $178,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter worth $552,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter worth $748,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter worth $980,000.

OTCMKTS:FOREU opened at $10.02 on Friday. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

