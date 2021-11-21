Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,736 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $5,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLDR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,641,000 after purchasing an additional 71,062 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 926.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 20,921 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000.

Get Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF alerts:

FLDR stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.