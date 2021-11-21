City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Shares Gap Down to $18.74

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.74, but opened at $17.80. City Office REIT shares last traded at $18.03, with a volume of 1,670 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CIO. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $784.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.54.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 31.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In related news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO)

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.