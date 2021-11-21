Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

CBGPY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Close Brothers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

OTCMKTS:CBGPY opened at $36.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.79. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of $34.78 and a 1-year high of $53.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.6292 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

