CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 211,200 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the October 14th total of 173,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CLPS stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.62. CLPS Incorporation has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $19.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CLPS Incorporation in the first quarter worth $577,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CLPS Incorporation by 33.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in CLPS Incorporation by 109.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 18,287 shares during the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLPS, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides information technology, consulting, and solutions service to banking, insurance and financial sectors. It specializes in consulting, development, maintenance and testing of software project, and recruiting, training, developing, and retaining human capital and talents.

