CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) SVP Brian F. Rich Sells 3,500 Shares

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $60.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $65.79. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.71.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,849,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,117,997,000 after buying an additional 772,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,472,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,504,942,000 after purchasing an additional 254,405 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,500,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,517 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1,582.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,819,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,130,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

