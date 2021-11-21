Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $78.01

Shares of Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$78.01 and last traded at C$78.31, with a volume of 6712 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$79.40.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CGO shares. CIBC decreased their target price on Cogeco from C$114.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on Cogeco from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$86.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$91.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

