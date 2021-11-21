Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbus McKinnon, is a broad-line designer, manufacturer and supplier of sophisticated material handling products and integrated material handling solutions that are widely distributed to industrial and consumer markets worldwide. The Company’s material handling products are sold, omestically and internationally, principally to third party distributors and, to a lesser extent, directly to manufacturers and other end-users. The Company’s integrated material handling solutions businesses deal directly with end-users. “

CMCO has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $49.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.96. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

In other news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $400,968.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $403,475.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,888. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 95.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter worth $193,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

