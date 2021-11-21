Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,999 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Comcast were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. increased its stake in Comcast by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 22,047 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.04.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $51.91 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $48.15 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.56 and a 200-day moving average of $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $237.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.