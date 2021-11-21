Comerica Bank Has $3.93 Million Stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,749,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,179,000 after purchasing an additional 98,359 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,026,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,015,000 after buying an additional 100,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, California Water Service Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $67.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.91 and a 200-day moving average of $60.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $48.88 and a 12 month high of $67.30.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $256.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 11.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.82%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.