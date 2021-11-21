Comerica Bank Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 1,650.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,501 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 525.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 44,638 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $1,933,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $6,857,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $2,622,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 34,516 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $2,176,924.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,256.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 21,027 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total value of $1,737,881.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 347,632 shares of company stock worth $23,507,866. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $83.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.67 and its 200-day moving average is $60.18. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $37.38 and a 1-year high of $85.26.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.37 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

