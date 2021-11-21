Comerica Bank Reduces Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $94,640.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UFPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $89.25 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $91.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.53.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 8.11%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.