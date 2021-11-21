Comerica Bank Sells 1,813 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.13% of Matson worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Matson during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Matson by 75.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Matson during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Matson during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Matson by 768.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $90.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.12 and its 200-day moving average is $74.05. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.41 and a 52-week high of $94.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53. Matson had a return on equity of 54.88% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.46%.

In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $61,041.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 7,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $636,936.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,807 shares of company stock worth $3,803,898. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

