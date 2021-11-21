Comerica Bank Trims Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,058,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,118,344,000 after purchasing an additional 147,267 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,378,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,219,000 after purchasing an additional 994,078 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,091,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,752 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,679,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,329,000 after purchasing an additional 755,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,950,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,213,000 after buying an additional 207,570 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

NYSE:KRC opened at $69.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $54.26 and a 1-year high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.94%.

In other news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.