Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) & CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Financial Review

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) and Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CIT Group and Community Capital Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIT Group 23.98% 15.12% 1.47% Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for CIT Group and Community Capital Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIT Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Community Capital Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

CIT Group presently has a consensus price target of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.68%. Given CIT Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CIT Group is more favorable than Community Capital Bancshares.

Volatility & Risk

CIT Group has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CIT Group and Community Capital Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIT Group $3.15 billion 1.55 -$615.30 million $6.86 7.18 Community Capital Bancshares $8.33 million 1.98 $1.24 million N/A N/A

Community Capital Bancshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CIT Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.2% of CIT Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of CIT Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.4% of Community Capital Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CIT Group beats Community Capital Bancshares on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CIT Group

CIT Group, Inc. is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital. It provides a range of lending, leasing and deposit products, as well as ancillary products and services, including factoring, cash management and advisory services, primarily to small and medium- sized companies, as well as to the rail industry. The Consumer Banking segment includes retail Banking, consumer lending, and SBA lending, which are grouped together for purposes of discussion as other consumer banking and legacy consumer mortgages. The Corporate segment consists of businesses and portfolios that they no longer consider strategic. These portfolios include equipment financing, secured lending and leasing and advisory services to small and middle-market businesses. The company was founded by Henry Ittelson in 1908 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Community Capital Bancshares

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of AB&T National Bank. Its services include deposits, lending and providing loans. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Albany, GA.

